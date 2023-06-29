DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no stopping the winning in Austin, another lucky winner can be declared in the city as well.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Tuesday night’s drawing was sold in Central Texas.

“A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Austin!” Texas Lottery tweeted.

This ticket was able to win the top prize by matching all five of the winning numbers from the June 27 drawing; those numbers were 3,17, 25, 28 and 34.

It was sold at Morelianna Meat Market at 5405 S. Pleasant Valley Rd. in the city of Austin and the ticket was not a Quick Pick.