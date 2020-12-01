Did you see it? Fairmont Austin spreads holiday cheer with light display of snowman

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People driving around downtown Austin at night may have caught a glimpse of Frosty the Snowman.

The Fairmont Austin kicked off its holiday light display Sunday night. Frosty was displayed on the building’s windows with the word “joy” next to him.

It’s just one of many holiday light displays around town right now.

Austin’s Trail of Lights also opened this weekend. You can pick up tickets online here.

Mozart’s Coffee Roasters’ Christmas Light Show is also in full swing through Jan. 6. You can make reservations for that event online here.