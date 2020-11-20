Did a plane crash near the 360 Bridge? Here’s what happened

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to reports of a plane crash near the 360 Bridge Thursday afternoon, but it was soon discovered the plane was just landing in the water.

At 5 p.m., ATCEMS said it sent personnel out to the scene after reports of a “small plane in the water.”

Shortly afterward, ATCEMS downgraded the incident after bystanders said it appeared the plane was designed to land on the water and wasn’t in trouble.

The plane took off again, and ATCEMS personnel cleared the scene, the agency said.

The Austin Police Department explained it was a seaplane that made a landing and took off shortly afterward. Video captured after the incident shows a calmer scene at the bridge.

When asked if it’s legal to land in that area of Lake Austin, APD said it is.