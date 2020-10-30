Diagon Alley ATX’s Hogwarts Castle display nears completion before Halloween weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Pace family is working their magic to push past delays and deliver another spellbinding display for the holidays.

They lost three days of work due to weary weather this past week, but are determined to finish. Last-minute hard work is paying off in the form of a nearly complete Hogwarts Castle, seen Friday morning in their south Austin neighborhood. The family left the lights on for KXAN to see.

As noted by KXAN’s Nabil Remadna earlier in the month, this year the display will be different due to COVID-19.

(KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

“With the pandemic we had to change the display from the immersive walk through display that we have done the last few years to something that is much more pandemic socially distant,” Joel Pace said.

Passersby will notice social distancing signage on the street near the newly-added chalk work, and signs indicating to not walk on the property and lawn. A net separates those walking by from the “Welcome to Diagon Alley Austin” drive-way chalk art featuring many characters from the book series. None of this is meant to deter but rather promote safety. The display is drive-thru only, but pictures are most certainly welcome.

The family issued this message to those who might swing by for some Harry Potter love on Halloween:

Because there will be very young children possibly trying to enjoy Halloween in our neighborhood, we ask that folks avoid driving through the neighborhood the evening of Halloween. Out of respect for our neighbors trying to navigate an already uncertain Halloween, we’d prefer not to add excessive traffic to the mix that one night. Plenty of time to enjoy the display through the month of November. The display has no set hours as it is just yard decorations, but lights will go out around 10 p.m. The Pace family

The family will leave the display up through November and are considering changing it to a “Christmas at Hogwarts” in December. You can learn more on their Facebook page.