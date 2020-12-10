Diagon Alley ATX transitions Harry Potter display into ‘Christmas at Hogwarts’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sometimes Christmas magic can use a wizard’s touch.

For the first time ever, Diagon Alley ATX’s Hogwarts Castle in southwest Austin is fitted for the upcoming holiday with a few noticeable changes.

(KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Colors are the first thing passerby will notice. Joel Pace and his family transitioned their staple Harry Potter Halloween display into a “Yule Ball” display with blues, whites and silver. You can see more pictures of the display in the slideshow gallery at the bottom of the article.

There are lots of trees, lights, floating candles, custom “snow” and a dragon and reindeer, if you look close enough, along with some hidden-in-plain-sight features. Same social distancing rules apply during the pandemic. They kindly ask people to not walk on their property. If you’d like to see the display in-person, their house is located in the Vintage Place neighborhood.

Beyond the visuals, Pace has taken it upon himself to learn how to create a music-timed light show. You can see the fruit of his labor in their Facebook video below:

Joel tapped into his Christmas spirit to “bring a little light to this challenging time,” wife Amanda Pace said in an email to KXAN.

They are, again, raising money for three charities: Foster Angels, Variety Children’s Charity, and ZACH Theatre. The Pace family also has tentative plans for someone to create a live ice-sculpture from Hogwarts. You can learn more on their Facebook page.