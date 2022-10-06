AUSTIN (KXAN) — Día de los Muertos, which means Day of the Dead in English, is a Mexican holiday, celebrated around the world, that honors the lost lives of loved ones. It’s traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2.

The holiday is believed to reunite the living and the dead. Many people create ofrendas (offerings) to honor their loved ones who have died, inviting their souls to come visit from the land of the dead. People often come together for it, and though it’s a two-day holiday, there are plenty of events around Central Texas celebrating it before and after those days.

October

All month: Rosita y Conchita – A Día de los Muertos play in English and Spanish, will run at the Austin Scottish Rite Theater on Saturdays and Sundays through the month of October. Tickets are $15-20.

Oct. 13: Penny’s Pals Día de los Muertos fundraiser, benefitting Penny’s Pals programs, including Forever Memories and Burial Assistance. It will be held at Texas Old Town in Kyle on Oct. 13 from 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets to attend the event are $20 for ages 5 and up, $5 for ages 2-5, and children 2 and under are free. Tickets include a first-come, first-served Mexican dinner, music by DJ Sana, a dancefloor and entertainment by Roy Lazano’s Ballet Folklorico de Texas dancers, and more.

Oct. 21: Dining with the Dead with Mariana Nuno Ruiz. One tradition that’s observed during Día de los Muertos is a feast honoring passed friends and family members. This event is a cooking class, open to ages 13 and up (13-17 will need to be accompanied by an adult). Attendees will be shown how to make Pan de Muerto and Chocolate Mexicano, as well as be able to sample other foods.

Oct. 22: Día de los Muertos annual New Braunfels festival hosted by the New Braunfels Chamber’s Hispanic Business Alliance. It’s held in downtown New Braunfels Oct. 22 from noon to 10 p.m. There will be kids activities, live entertainment, food trucks, arts & crafts, face painters, vendors, an ofrenda (offering space), shopping, contests and more.

Oct. 24: Día de los Muertos crafts at San Marcos Public Library from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Those interested can make a cat craft at the library or take a packet to go.

Oct. 28: YWCA’s Día de los Muertos Community Mural Project aims to honor and amplify the voices of women and women of color. It will include community ofrendas and the creation of murals by local women of color.

Oct. 29: Day of the Dead & Halloween Glow in the Dark Canvas Party at Art Barn. A family-friendly art class event for ages 8 and up. Parents are encouraged to paint with their children, but children can also be dropped off if a registration form is filled out in advance. Tickets are $40. Spots are limited to the first 16 people who sign up.

November

Nov. 1: Elgin Día de los Muertos in downtown Elgin will be held 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., just after a Latin and Mexican Cemetery Tour. Day of the Dead will be at Veterans’ Memorial Park, and attendees can enjoy food and drinks, sugar skulls, candles, music, and making altars. There will also be performances from mariachis, Ballet Folklorico, and more. There will also be costumed walking parades, a community altar, food vendors, games, and more throughout the evening.

Nov. 1-2: The Moody Amphitheater is hosting a free Día de los Muertos celebration on Nov 1-2. Centuries-old and modern traditions shared from around the world will be honored during the two days.

Nov. 2: Avance is hosting a Día de los Muertos community fundraiser at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. There will be kids’ activities, storytime, face painting, music, and food and refreshments. There are different ticket packages, but prices start at $10 for a basic adult ticket. Tickets for children 12 and under are free.

Nov. 2 & 5: Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center annual Día de los Muertos celebration will be on Nov. 2 and 5. It’s been an annual tradition for over a decade, and it’ll be the last Day of the Dead event on-site before the building closes for construction in December. There will be sugar skull kits, a community altar, and an outreach fair.

Nov. 5: Round Rock Ballet Folklorico annual Día de los Muertos will be held at the Centennial Plaza starting at noon Nov. 5.

