DEVELOPING: UT student diagnosed with mumps

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A student at the University of Texas at Austin has been diagnosed with mumps, a UT spokesperson confirmed to KXAN Wednesday afternoon.

Seven UT students were diagnosed with mumps in 2017 — which is the last time the school reported an outbreak of the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, mumps is a contagious disease that is caused by a virus. Symptoms usually start with a few days of fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite. The vaccine has drastically reduced mumps cases, but outbreaks can still occur, according to the CDC.

UT announced in January that it will require all new students to prove immunity to measles starting in the Fall 2020 semester.

The school said Fall 2020 students will not be able to register for classes, even during an orientation session, until University Health Services has received and processed documentation that proves a student has cleared all medical requirements.

UHS laid out its guidelines for evidence of measles immunity as any of the following — as long as the first dose is administered on or after the first birthday and the second dose is administered at least 28 days after the first dose:

Two doses of Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR) vaccine

Two doses of measles vaccine

Two doses of measles, mumps, rubella, varicella (MMRV) vaccine

Two doses of any combination of the three vaccines above

A positive blood test showing protective antibodies to measles (must provide a copy of the official lab report)

