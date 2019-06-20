Police searching for man accused of robbing Bank of America on Stassney Lane

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin police are investigating a bank robbery in south Austin Thursday morning.
The robbery was reported around noon at the Bank of America located at 701 East Stassney Lane.
In a Thursday briefing, Austin Police Department Officer Destiny Silva said a man entered the bank, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries are reported.
The man was last seen walking near a Fiesta grocery store in the area.
He is described as:
- Black male
- between 5’10” and 6″ tall
- age is either between late 20s or early 30s
- wearing a tan hat with a chin strap, a black-and-grey with markings on each sleeve, jeans, a black watch
- no facial hair
If you have any information, you’re asked to call APD’s Robbery Tipline at (512) 974-5092.