Police searching for man accused of robbing Bank of America on Stassney Lane

The Bank of America on Stassney Lane, which was robbed on the morning of June 20. (KXAN/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin police are investigating a bank robbery in south Austin Thursday morning.

The robbery was reported around noon at the Bank of America located at 701 East Stassney Lane.

In a Thursday briefing, Austin Police Department Officer Destiny Silva said a man entered the bank, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries are reported.

The man was last seen walking near a Fiesta grocery store in the area.

He is described as:

Black male

between 5’10” and 6″ tall

age is either between late 20s or early 30s

wearing a tan hat with a chin strap, a black-and-grey with markings on each sleeve, jeans, a black watch

no facial hair

If you have any information, you’re asked to call APD’s Robbery Tipline at (512) 974-5092.