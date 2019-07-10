DEVELOPING: Man dead after truck went into creek off I-35 frontage road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say a man died after he drove his pickup truck into a creek on the southbound I-35 frontage road near Woodland Avenue.

A man is dead after he drove his car into a creek in south Austin (Todd Bailey / KXAN)

Officials say the vehicle crashed around 7:45 a.m. and Austin-Travis County EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No one witnessed the wreck but a passerby is believed to have called police.

APD says the man was driving his truck down the I-35 frontage road when he crossed over the curb, drove through bushes and landed down into the creek. The ravine is about ten to fifteen feet high.

Medical examiners look down into the creek that a man drove into

KXAN Photojournalist Todd Bailey says the creek appears mostly dry with about a foot of water at the bottom. Austin police confirmed water level was not a factor in the man’s death.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are working the scene to determine why he left the roadway.

Crime scene investigators are on scene

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.