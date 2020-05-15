Developer buys West Sixth Street site for apartment tower

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — More high-rise apartments may soon be built on the west side of downtown Austin by a developer already building Austin’s next tallest tower.

San Antonio-based multifamily developer Kairoi Residential on March 9 purchased a quarter-block along West Sixth and Rio Grande streets, CEO Michael Lynd said.

The financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. The owner is listed as 701 West 6th Owner LP, an entity connected to Kairoi, according to a special warranty deed filed March 10 in Travis County. This is the first time the deal has been reported.

