Developer aims to create ‘legacy’ music venue with massive 20,000-seat amphitheater in southwest Austin

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Developers hope to add a crown jewel to the Austin area’s already bustling live music scene: a 20,000-seat amphitheater at the center of a 71-acre entertainment and residential project near Bee Cave.

International Development Management Co. aims to open the first pieces of the Violet Crown project in 2023, with the amphitheater targeted to open by Labor Day 2023. Plans also call for two luxury apartment towers, a distillery and tasting room, a Top Golf-style driving range and a parking garage. The site is northwest of State Highway 71 and Southwest Parkway.

“Austin has been given the moniker of the [Live] Music Capital of the World. By God, I’m going to solidify that with this project,” said IDM President Craig Bryan, who noted the Violet Crown development should cost between $600 million and $750 million.