Details TBD as Austin City Council tries to restrict camping ordinance

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council began the process Wednesday to curtail and “clarify” a city ordinance allowing homeless people to camp, sit, and panhandle in many parts of the city. Several members of the council have released plans but there’s no clear consensus on specifics.

Earlier this summer council lifted restrictions on where homeless people can camp. It was designed to be temporary until longterm homeless housing was built. But intense backlash came as many thought the council closed their eyes to crimes committed by homeless people.

In the past, police officers would ticket homeless people were camping or sitting in public places. Many of those tickets were never paid, leading to criminal warrants. Advocates and council saw that as continuing an endless circle through the criminal justice system, soaking up city resources and setting an entire class of people back on the way.

The policy embroiled Austin in an intensely political fight. Leaders of Austin Police Association, the Travis County Republican Party, and many business leaders urged the council to back peddle.

A public hearing began at 1 p.m. Wednesday on a proposed plan to have different ordinances in different areas of the city or phasing the ordinance throughout. The details are expected to be finalized by Friday at 9 a.m. when the council votes.

Councilmembers Tovo, Kitchen, Casar, and Mayor Adler support a phased-in approach but there is no agreement on the details according to Councilmember Tovo. Many on council see this as the promised second step of the process.

Criminal justice advocates say otherwise.

Chas Moore from the Austin Justice Coalition sent an email blast to supporters urging people to come to the city council and asking them to “stand firm on its decision to decriminalize and end homelessness.” He also calls on council to provide homeless housing and services as well as increase trash pickup, toilets, and storage lockers.

The broad brushstrokes of the phased-in proposal were released Tuesday.

Category 1: Enforceable immediately. Existing prohibitions apply in areas considered unsafe, parks, private properties, construction zones, etc. Could include some streets downtown and Guadalupe Street and West 24th Street near the University of Texas at Austin To be determined: what it means to not block a sidewalk

Category 2: Effective after housing and services are offered and signage posted Could include areas surrounding the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH) and the proposed south Austin shelter Mentions sloped areas under highways Could include streets like Rio Grande Avenue, San Antonio Avenue, San Gabriel Street, Nueces Street and Red River Street

Category 3: To be considered when the city has achieved its goal of ending homelessness Could prohibit camping on sidewalks entirely and in all busy areas



Turning those “could”s into specific policy will be a testy exchange until the Friday vote.

