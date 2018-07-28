Details of MLS stadium deal at McKalla Place released

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Conceptual development renderings of the possible MLS stadium at McKalla Place in Austin. (Courtesy:to Gensler, TBG and CAA ICON)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Council is going to have a special meeting next Wednesday, Aug. 1, to present potential agreements with Precourt Sports Ventures for a planned Major League Soccer stadium and team.

The 24-acre site at 10414 McKalla Place in north Austin — at the intersection of Burnet Road and Braker Lane — would host the Columbus, Ohio-based Columbus Crew team with the goal of having the stadium ready for competition in the 2021 Major League Soccer season.

A term sheet released Friday shows a 20-year lease is on the table with options for another 30.

PSV will pay for construction and financing, but then donate the stadium to the city upon completion. The term sheet plans for just over 8 acres of green space, open space and performance areas next to the stadium that will be usable by the public year-round.

Rent will be charged starting in year 6, for the tune of $8.25 million for the initial lease.

An acre of the site will be offered up to affordable housing, for up to 130 units. The club would also be required to abide by a non-relocation agreement.

Public comment will be permitted during Wednesday's meeting. Read the full term sheet below:

