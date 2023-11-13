AUSTIN (KXAN) — Details were announced Monday for the celebration of life for fallen APD officer Jorge Pastore, which will take place on Nov. 17.
The procession will be first, with Pastore’s final patrol beginning at 8 a.m. from Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home, 5416 Parkcrest Drive.
The procession route will then lead to the Germania Insurance Amphitheater at the Circuit of the Americas.
Visitation and funeral services
Visitation and funeral services for Pastore will be held at Germania Insurance
Amphitheater, located at 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd.
- Visitation: 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- Funeral service: 11 a.m. – noon
Police honors will immediately follow the service in the COTA parking lot.
Procession route
- Leave the funeral home heading northbound on MoPac Expressway
- Northbound MoPac Expwy to Highway 183
- Highway 183 to Interstate 35 southbound
- I-35 southbound to Eighth Street exit (Main HQ)
- Main HQ to East Sixth Street
- East Sixth Street to Congress Avenue
- Congress Avenue to Texas State Capitol
- Texas State Capitol to Circuit of the Americas