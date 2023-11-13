AUSTIN (KXAN) — Details were announced Monday for the celebration of life for fallen APD officer Jorge Pastore, which will take place on Nov. 17.

The procession will be first, with Pastore’s final patrol beginning at 8 a.m. from Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home, 5416 Parkcrest Drive.

The procession route will then lead to the Germania Insurance Amphitheater at the Circuit of the Americas.

Visitation and funeral services

Visitation and funeral services for Pastore will be held at Germania Insurance

Amphitheater, located at 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd.

Visitation: 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Funeral service: 11 a.m. – noon

Police honors will immediately follow the service in the COTA parking lot.

Procession route