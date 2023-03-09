AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal)– While reports of technology layoffs have become much more common in recent months, the Austin area has been spared from serious job market carnage.

“We’re not seeing a lot of pain yet in Austin,” said Thom Singer, CEO of the Austin Technology Council, a nonprofit advocacy group. “I don’t know what’s going to play out. There’s a lot of smart people who are predicting this year is going to get worse. But so far, we’re not hearing a lot of huge impact in the Austin market.” (Listen to the full conversation with Singer in the podcast player at the top of this page, or on popular platforms such as Spotify and Apple Podcast.)

To be sure, the cloudy macroeconomic picture has led to tens of thousands of layoffs announced nationwide in the past few months, including by tech companies either headquartered in Austin or with signification operations here. Layoffs.fyi, a website that tracks reports of job cuts, has recorded at least 7,300 announced by locally based businesses since the midway point of 2022.

