Despite pandemic, UT seniors continue time-tested graduation tradition

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With her feet immersed in the choppy water of the Littlefield Fountain, University of Texas senior Joanne Nguyen held up a bottle of champagne and smiled for the camera.

Pop! Click!

Though the backdrop will look much the same as it has for decades, Nguyen’s graduation photos are being taken under circumstances never before seen by UT students in the school’s 136-year history.

“It just sucks because I feel like it’s over without any celebration, and not being able to be with friends,” Nguyen said.

A biology major, Nguyen is one of a handful of seniors still working to embrace a sense of normalcy during this very strange time.

She plans to do missionary work once she graduates, and plans to return for graduate school.

“Normally during senior photos you have to wait in line, at the fountain, at the tower, but it’s just really empty and quiet, and it’s just kind of sad,” she said.

She can’t seem to shake that bittersweet feeling. Happy to have reached this major milestone, but disappointed in the circumstances it’s happened under.









Students celebrate at the Littlefield Fountain (Picture: KXAN/Richie Bowes)

“It means a ton because we’ve worked for this for four years, and just grinding through classes and labs,” said Jack Whelan, a mechanical engineering student.

Whelan returned to campus for the first time in more than a month after it was abruptly shut down in March.

“It’s just sad that we don’t get to say goodbye properly, both to the school itself and all of our friends,” he said. “We don’t get to spend that last part of senior year the way we wanted to.”

Others are already having their futures shaped by the global pandemic.

Nursing student Vanessa Brewer took time out of her busy schedule to capture a few final memories as a student on campus.

Brewer joined the workforce early, at a time she’s needed most.

“I’m trying to make the best of the situation and I’m still grateful that I was able to make it this far,” Brewer said. “My training had prepared me for situations like this, so I’m not at all nervous.”

The University of Texas is still planning to hold a virtual commencement ceremony. It’ll be broadcast live online at 9 p.m. on May 23rd.

It hopes to hold an in-person ceremony later this year.

“This is temporary,” Nguyen said. “We made it.”