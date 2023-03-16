AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas men’s basketball team is off to a hot start in the NCAA tournament.

On Thursday, the Longhorns took down 15-seed Colgate 81-61 to advance to the second round.

Some fans say they were worried after former UT coach Chris Beard was fired following his arrest on a domestic violence charge. UT conducted its investigation and later decided to part ways with Beard.

The charge was later dropped and Beard is now the head coach at Ole Miss.

“Through November we were thinking national championship, then it definitely went off the rails,” said UT fan Scott Wallace.

Wallace said he was worried it could cause a distraction for the team, but the team responded well.

“I think it is a testament to the team,” said Wallace. “They are one of the most experienced teams in the country.”

Christian Antwi, a UT basketball fan, says he was proud to see how the team responded.

“They have shown resiliency in the teamwork they have built throughout their training and with each other in the offseason,” said Antwi.

Wallace says the focus is now on winning each game in the NCAA tournament.

“Take it just one game at a time and enjoy the ride,” said Wallace.