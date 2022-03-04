Derby or Masters? American Airlines flying from AUS to popular spring sports spectacles

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Horse racing and golf fans, these flights are for you.

American Airlines is offering flights from Austin to two cities that host a pair of the most spectacular events in sports this spring — the Kentucky Derby and the Masters golf tournament.

May 5-6 and May 8, American will fly out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Louisville, Kentucky and Augusta, Georgia to get fans to the cities’ respective events. To get to Churchill Downs for “The Run for the Roses,” on May 7, American will leave AUS at 12:25 p.m. CT and arrive in Louisville at 3:45 p.m. ET. The return flight leaves Louisville at 4:15 p.m. ET and arrives in Austin at 5:50 p.m. CT.

To experience a tradition unlike any other at The Masters golf tournament, the flight takes off from AUS at 9:39 a.m. CT April 8 and arrives in Augusta at 1:14 ET. The return flight leaves Augusta at 1:36 p.m. April 11 and gets back to Austin at 3:46 p.m. CT.

Both fights are on Embraer 175 planes, and tickets are on sale now.