PICTURED: Man accused of hitting deputy with car on Burnet Road in north Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday afternoon, Austin Police Department responded to a crash between a vehicle and a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy at 1409 Burnet Road, which is at the cross-street of West Braker Lane in north Austin.
According to TCSO, deputies were trying to arrest Preston Marcel Molina, 25, on an outstanding warrant when the man took off on foot. Deputies say Molina got into a vehicle, hitting Senior Deputy Richard Millers while driving out of the parking lot.
After the deputy was hit, the other deputies were able to stop the vehicle before it got out of the parking lot.
In a briefing Wednesday night, TCSO Major Craig Smith confirmed that Molina was booked and that detectives are working to charge him with a first degree aggravated assault on a public servant and a third degree felony evading arrest in a vehicle.
Millers, who is assigned to TCSO's SWAT team, was taken to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center with serious injuries. According to Smith, Millers "is pretty banged up" and in pain, but is doing well under the circumstances. He is expected to be okay.
Smith said that Millers has been with the office since 2010 and that he is a "fun-loving guy" who was acting normally in between moments of pain.
Smith said that the suspect will remain in Travis County or be sent to the county where his warrant originated.
More than 40 years later, formerly homeless man to resume classes at UT
AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, a man from Austin who spent decades homeless will start his first college class in more than 40 years.
David Carter dropped out of the University of Texas at Austin in 1975 and at 67-years-old, he's been re-admitted.
"If I could change one thing about my past life, I would've stayed in school," Carter said.Read the Full Article
Bill awaiting Abbott's signature could derail Austin ISD's sex education plan
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three years in the making, and with final approval scheduled for later this month, Austin ISD's revamped sex education curriculum suddenly finds itself on life support.
That's because Senate Bill 22 cleared both the Texas Senate and the House of Representatives on the final weekend of the legislative session — and it's now sitting on Governor Greg Abbott's desk awaiting his signature.
If signed, the bill would ban "certain transactions between a governmental entity and an abortion provider or affiliate of the provider."Read the Full Article
Man killed in crash on Bundyhill Drive Sunday identified by police
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man killed in a crash in east Austin Sunday morning has been identified by Austin police.
The crash happened near the intersection of Bundyhill Drive and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 2:37 a.m.
Police say the victim, 34-year-old Lance Christopher Smith, was driving south on Bundyhill Drive when he ran a stop sign at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and crashed into a guard rail.Read the Full Article
