Deputies arrest man who escaped TCSO custody earlier in July

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE: A man who escaped Travis County Sheriff's Office's custody was able to run away from St. David's North Austin Medical Center on July 10, 2018 (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- A man who escaped from Travis County Sheriff's deputies more than two weeks ago was taken back into custody Friday, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said they found Adrian Moore Friday night trying to break the law again.

According to paperwork, police spotted him in a stolen vehicle.

When they tried to pull him over, he went into a parking lot and took off.

Officers were able to track him down and detain him.

Originally, Moore escaped custody on July 10, officials said. He was at St. David's North Austin Medical Center when he ran away after being discharged.

Several agencies spent hours looking for him before calling off the search.

At the time, they said Moore was not a threat to the public.