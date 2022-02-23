Deposition details APD’s use-of-force reporting during protests

Austin Police have released the booking photos for the 19 officers who were indicted on charges related to the May 2020 protests. (Courtesy: APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As KXAN continues to dig into the indictments of 19 Austin Police Department officers, our team has discovered a deposition in which former Chief Brian Manley said some situations could have been handled better.

This sentiment is documented in one of the depositions related to protestor Anthony Evans, who said he was shot in the head with a bean bag round. His lawsuit against the City of Austin was settled last week.

Evans’ attorney Jeff Edwards asked former Chief Manley about how officers reported instances of use of force during the protests. In the deposition, Manley stated officers typically document a use-of-force scenario immediately after it happens.

“I agree with the decision that we couldn’t have officers constantly stepping off the line and going inside to write reports,” Manley’s response in the deposition reads. “But I do think we could have handled it better in having officers dictate into their body-worn camera, or the — or the supervisor behind them dictate what occurred.”

Official indictment documents for all 19 officers show they are accused of harming a total of 10 people during the chaos of the protests. Each of the officers faces two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

The indictments were announced last Thursday. Travis County District Attorney José Garza said then the facts discovered through his office’s investigation of the incidents were “disturbing,” and they believe many protesters injured by law enforcement during the protests were “innocent bystanders.”

Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon responded immediately after the indictments were announced last Thursday, saying he was “extremely disappointed” in the announcement of the indictments.

Austin Police released the booking photos of all 19 officers who were indicted:

Below is a list of officers who have bonded out, along with their bond totals provided by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. The names are in order from the photo left to right and top to bottom.

Kyu An – $5,000 bond (Top left)

Justin Berry – $1 bond

Josh Blake – $1 bond

Edward Boudreau – $1 bond

Joseph Cast – $1 bond

Kyle Felton (two indictments) – $5,000 bond for each charge

Jeremy Fisher – $1 bond (Second row, left)

Nicholas Gebhart – $5,000 bond

Todd Gilbertson – $1 bond

Eric Heim – $1 bond

Christopher Irwin – $1 bond

Joshua Jackson – $1 bond

Stanley Vick – $1 bond

Jeffrey Teng – $1 bond (Bottom row left)

Brett Tableriou – $1 bond

John Siegel – $5,000 bond

Rolan Rast – $5,000 bond

Alexander Lomostev – $1 bond

Derrick Lehman – $1 bond

KXAN is still reading through the deposition. We’ve also spoken with a representative from TMPA, who states he does not believe any of the officers will be convicted. We will update this story later this evening.