Visibility is reduced to 1/4 mile or less in some areas.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A dense fog advisory has been issued for parts of south central Texas on Thursday, which includes Austin and Travis County.

The National Weather Service in San Antonio says there will be less than a fourth of a mile of visibility.

Austin-Travis County EMS wants to remind drivers to slow down, use low beam lights and leave plenty of distance for the car in front.

@NWSSanAntonio issued a Dense Fog Advisory for parts of South Central Texas, including Austin & Travis County, from 3am- 9am tomorrow. If you are driving, your #ATCEMSMedics ask that you slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance in front of you. #ATXWX pic.twitter.com/84PmHqrY8G — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 25, 2019

At last report, the advisory will be in effect from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.