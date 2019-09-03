Demolition set to begin to build Austin’s next tallest tower

by: Austin Business Journal , Erin Edgemon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Plans are advancing to build Austin’s tallest tower, 6 X Guadalupe.

Lincoln Property Company and Kairoi Residential announced Sept. 3 that construction on the 66-story office and residential tower at the corner of Sixth and Guadalupe streets has begun, though there was no visible demolition of the Extended Stay America hotel on the site as of this afternoon.

But demolition appears imminent as barricades were erected around the now-closed hotel Aug. 30.

