Dem presidential candidates target Texas, seeking delegate ‘gold mine’ on Super Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several Democratic presidential candidates have already established a presence in the Lone Star State, and the investment in Texas is only growing as Super Tuesday draws closer.

Fourteen states cast ballots on March 3. It’s a “treasure trove” of delegates up for grabs, and Texas represents a “gold mine” for candidates, said Sherri Greenberg, a clinical professor at the University of Texas at Austin’s LBJ School of Public Affairs.

Candidates are already pouring millions of advertising dollars into Texas TV markets, and several have opened or plan to open campaign offices in Austin and around the state. With such a crowded field headed into the nominating contests, that’s a shift from past election cycles.

“In recent history,” Greenberg said, “what we had seen is nationally, people not being interested in Texas, not coming here to campaign in a presidential primary, not having offices, and asking Texas to send their money outside other states, where these folks were campaigning.”

