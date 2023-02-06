Passengers line up to check in at the Delta Air Lines desks at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Jan. 11, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Delta Air Lines is expanding its presence at the Austin airport, with additional flights scheduled for takeoff this summer.

While not introducing any new routes from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, the airline did announce it’s increasing the frequency of flights on several existing routes.

On June 5, service to New York’s John F. Kennedy airport and Salt Lake City will increase to four flights daily. Both JFK and SLC serve as hubs for Delta.

Then, on July 10, service to Atlanta will increase to 10 flights each day, while Los Angeles and Minneapolis will increase to four daily flights. Routes to Boston and Seattle will increase to three flights daily, and the airline will also increase frequency on its route to Raleigh/Durham to twice daily.

Passenger traffic for the airline out of AUS has reached pre-pandemic levels, with several months in 2022 seeing more than 200,000 travelers.

Delta is the third largest airline at AUS based on passenger totals, accounting for about 11.6% of all traffic from January through November 2022. Data for December is not yet available.

Only Southwest Airlines and American Airlines carry more passengers out of AUS.