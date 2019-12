The exterior of Austin Bergstrom International Airport. KXAN Photo.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Delta flight was forced to return to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Saturday after something struck the plane.

An airport spokesperson was unable to confirm what exactly hit the plane but said after takeoff, a strike was reported.

The plane returned to ABIA and landed safely. Passengers were not injured.

The flight was headed to Salt Lake City.