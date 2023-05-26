AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dell Seton Medical Center has opened a first-of-its-kind in Central Texas specialist unit designed to care for patients with neurocritical needs.

The unit will provide “advanced, multidisciplinary and compassionate care for patients with the most complex and highly acute neurological conditions,” according to a press release from Ascension Seton.

The hospital hopes the unit will become a destination for neurology and neurosurgery services in the region.

The 15-bed unit will allow for comprehensive treatment of patients in need of neuroscience services, including those suffering from seizures, strokes, brain injuries and brain or spinal tumors.

“The benefits of a neurocritical care unit in our community are significant,” said Dr. Alan Nova, interim director of the unit. “The opening of this unit not only enhances the team’s ability to compassionately care for patients and aggressively treat neurological conditions, but also opens doors for research endeavors within the neurosciences and collaborations across disciplines.”

Ascension Seton says various studies have shown that patients who receive specialized neurocritical care have better outcomes, including higher survival rates and lower risk of long-term disability. Patients also tend to stay in the hospital for less time, are less likely to need long-term care and are more likely to return to their normal daily activities.

The new unit is part of a $280 million expansion at Dell Seton. The hospital will also be adding 150 beds and more than 160,000 square feet, including surgical, clinical and outpatient space.