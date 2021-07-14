Dell Children’s Medical Center welcomes first baby born in new specialized labor and delivery unit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s all about the pomp and circumstance for baby girls. For this DFW-area family, welcoming their baby girl, Paisley, into the world was no different.

Paisley Jean Wade. (Photo: L. Brent Gilmore / Hello & Co. Photography)

Paisley was the first baby to be born in Dell Children’s Specialized Labor and Delivery Unit on July 7. She, weighing in at eight pounds, and mom Shelby are doing great but were referred to special care after Paisley was diagnosed with kidney swelling while Shelby was 24 weeks pregnant.

Dell Children’s Specialized Labor and Delivery Unit. (Photo: L. Brent Gilmore / Hello & Co. Photography)

The specialized unit, newly revealed thanks to a partnership between Dell Children’s Medical Center and UT Health Austin, is designated for babies who have been diagnosed with a complex fetal or congenital condition. Moms will be able to deliver and recover in the same hospital their newborns will get specialized treatment and care at.

The family was referred to Dr. Kenneth Moise, Jr., the director of the Comprehensive Fetal Care Center at Dell Children’s, all the way from Stephenville, which is about one hour from Dallas-Fort Worth.

Babies born in the unit also have access to Dell Children’s Level IV Neonatal ICU immediately after birth, all while mom is being cared for through the pregnancy, delivery and after the birth in the same physical location.

Who knows what else little Paisley will be the first at! You go girl!