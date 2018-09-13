Dell Children’s using new 3D tech to help with spine surgery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New technology at Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin is helping surgeons with the most complex and invasive spine surgeries in kids.

It’s a CT scan that gives doctors a 3-dimensional view of the spine in the operating room. Pediatric spine surgeon Brian Kaufman used the device while operating on 15-year-old Jude Strelitz-Block.

“I think the complicated part with Jude’s surgery is he has an uncommon problem in a difficult location,” says Dr. Kaufman.

Jude says it started with intense pain in his back. After being diagnosed with scoliosis, doctors found a tumor on his spine.

“I was in a soccer game and I had to bring myself out of it because I was just in so much pain, that day we realized it wasn’t normal to have that much pain in scoliosis,” Jude said. “We got an MRI and we found out I had a tumor.”

Doctors said the tumor was benign but needed to be removed along with part of Jude’s vertebrae. Dr. Kaufman says in order to stabilize Jude’s spine he needed to place screws alongside nerves and the spinal cord, and one mistake could mean nerve damage.

The new 3D device is a navigation device that guides surgeons, increasing the accuracy of placing screws and rods during spine surgery while minimizing the risk of damaging nerves.

Dr. Kaufman says, “This is by far and away an opportunity to make spine surgery safer in children.”

He says a 3D view of the spine makes his job easier, “We can get a real time picture while we are putting the screw into the spine and ensure we are putting them in as safely as possible.”

The surgery was a success for Jude. “It’s much better, I’m not having any pain and I feel great.” And as for Dr. Kaufman, he says “That opportunity to perform those surgeries as safely as possible I think allows us to place more screws in more difficult locations, more quickly, more efficiently and most importantly more safely”.

Jude’s tumor on his spine was so rare his family got several opinions including one from the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. His mom said they chose Dell Children’s Medical Center and Dr. Kaufman not only because of the new technology in the operating room but because the hospital is a level 1 designation.

That’s an elite designation that recognizes Dell Children’s for its specialized care in children for the most complex surgical patients.

The new 3D technology can be used in every spine surgery at the hospital, for a total of 50-100 spine fusions a year.