AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dell Children’s on Thursday afternoon celebrated the opening of a new central Austin clinic aimed at treating children with complex medical issues.

It’s called the Comprehensive Care Clinic, and it’s actually located inside Austin ISD’s new Rosedale School off Silvercrest Drive just south of West Anderson Lane. The school serves about 100 students with significant disabilities.

Dell Children’s said this collaboration with the district “will better serve this fragile population, allowing easy access for life-sustaining medications, treatments and programs.”

The clinic will help maximize the health and development for the students and will provide more resources and larger family events. It will also help serve 800 patients not enrolled in Rosedale.