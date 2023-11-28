AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dell Children’s Medical Center in east Austin cut the ribbon to open the expanded neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The expansion added 24 new rooms, each of which include an area for parents to stay, and a private bathroom. Before the expansion, there were 32 rooms on site.

“We couldn’t be more excited for Dell to have this new NICU, and to be a part of it. So thank you for taking care of our babies, it’s amazing,” a parent of twins in the NICU said.

There’s a new place for newborns to get the medical care they need to make it home. Dell Children’s Medical Center in east Austin cut the ribbon on Monday on the expanded Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) | Frank Martinez/KXAN News

In addition, Dell Children’s opened a new formula and milk bank that allows staff to mix formula for the entire hospital as well as provide human milk management.