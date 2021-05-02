Dell Children’s Medical Center unveils new, specialty care facility for children

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Dell Children’s Medical Center unveiled its new specialty care pavilion this week. The pediatric specialty center is connected to Dell Children’s Medical Center and will house the cardiovascular, neurosciences, fetal care and cancer programs.

The pediatric outpatient facility boasts more than 161,000 additional square feet for treating specialized needs for children.

In many cases, the Dell Children’s Medical Center expansion will help eliminate the need for patients to make multiple office visits for things like testing and imaging.

St. David’s also has a children’s hospital, which is attached to St. David’s North Austin Medical Center. The hospital has a pediatric intensive care unit and offers pediatric specialties including neurology and cardiology.

This spring, Texas Children’s Hospital announced plans for its $450 million, free-standing hospital in north Austin. The hospital expects construction to be completed in the early portion of 2024.

