Dell Children’s Medical Center unveils new specialized labor and delivery unit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dell Children’s Medical Center has a new wing to better care for babies who are at risk.

This new labor and delivery unit will have a special team, operating rooms and even postpartum suites.

It is designed for babies who have been diagnosed with a complex fetal or congenital condition.

Unlike in other cases, it means families will not have to transfer to Dell Children’s after the child is born.

“This provides a unit for those moms who are low risk, that have high-risk babies, to deliver and have their high-risk babies delivered in the same location their babies are going to be operated on and be with those babies,” said Dr. Michael Nix with Dell Children’s.

Those babies born in this unit will have immediate access to the neonatal intensive care unit.