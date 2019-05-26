Dell CEO Michael Dell delivers address at UT Austin commencement
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Michael S. Dell, chairman and chief executive officer of Dell Technologies and co-founder of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, delivered the keynote address at the University of Texas at Austin’s 136th spring commencement Saturday evening.
Dell, who attended the university during the 1980s and is a 1991 recipient of the Texas Exes Outstanding Young Texas Ex Award, founded the Dell Computer Corporation in 1984. In 1992, he became the youngest CEO ever to earn a ranking on the Fortune 500.
Dell began his speech by explaining why the ceremony was celebrating along with the Class of 2019: his daughter Juliette was also graduating. Dell then continued, giving the graduates a trip through his UT history:
"If you don’t know, I should confess: I dropped out of UT after two semesters. Let me explain."
Dell said during his first year at the university, he'd started a business, one that was growing rapidly and college felt like a distraction. Dell joked: "One point of clarification, when a college freshman says he’s dropping out because he’s selling something out of his dorm room…it’s probably not 10MB hard drives."
But that's exactly what Dell was selling.
"Thirty-five years later, I’m here to tell you that what you’ve gained here, by completing your degree, will be indispensable “out there.”
Dell concluded his speech by delivering many pieces of advice to the Class of 2019, saying:
"Many people never realize what they’re capable of because they’re afraid to make mistakes. Many people don’t stand up for what’s right because they’re afraid to be wrong. But that’s not how changing the world works. Unless you’re willing to take risks, you won’t have a chance to use your talents when and where they matter most....the world needs your talents now. The world needs you now. The eyes of Texas and the world are upon you."
