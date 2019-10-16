Delivery companies hiring hundreds of people in Austin for holiday season

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL – DECEMBER 17: Bobbi Crump moves mail on a conveyor at the United States Postal Service (USPS) Chicago Logistics and Distribution Center on December 17, 2012 in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Today is busiest day of the year for the USPS. They expect to move 658 million pieces of mail nationwide, […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The holidays are coming — and with them, hundreds of short-term job opportunities in Austin.

UPS is hiring at least 762 people in the Austin area for the holidays, in both seasonal and permanent jobs.

The roles include 212 package handlers, 164 delivery and tractor-trailer drivers, 370 driver-helpers and 16 part-time seasonal supervisors, according to the company.

UPS says 35% of employees hired full-time in the last four years were originally brought in as a seasonal package handler.

People can apply for a position at UPS online here.

Other companies are also embarking on massive recruitment drives in time for the holidays.

In a statement, FedEx said it does not have any local numbers available, but expects to fill more than 55,000 positions nationally. Interested candidates can click here for more information.

A spokesperson for the United States Postal Service said: “The Postal Service will be hiring seasonal employees across the country to meet operational needs and the needs of our customers. Hiring decisions are made at a local level.”