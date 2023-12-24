AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tamale shops in Austin saw a flurry of activity this weekend ahead of Christmas.

Delicious Tamales is a family and Latina-owned business that originated in San Antonio more than 40 years ago. Its north Austin location experienced a steady stream of customers Saturday who stopped in for some last-minute pickups ahead of the holiday festivities.

Jeanette Hernandez, a manager at Delicious Tamales, told KXAN that so many families’ memories and traditions from Christmases past include tamales as a cornerstone.

“It goes down all the way from ancestors to the youngest ones,” she said. “So yep, abuelitas and tías and tíos and all of his now. Extended family.”

Delicious Tamales is a family and Latina-owned business that originated in San Antonio more than 40 years ago. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Ryan)

Delicious Tamales is a family and Latina-owned business that originated in San Antonio more than 40 years ago. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Ryan)

Delicious Tamales is a family and Latina-owned business that originated in San Antonio more than 40 years ago. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Ryan)

Delicious Tamales is a family and Latina-owned business that originated in San Antonio more than 40 years ago. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Ryan)

She said for many, tamales act as a reminder of childhood memories. It’s a sentiment Delicious Tamales customer Michael Shaw shared.

“Had a garage over in east Austin. Family-run garage. Aunts and uncles ran a garage there, and they would always gather up and get tamales on the holidays,” Shaw said. “I recall days that we sit around vehicles in the garage and ate tamales off the hood of a car. I remember those days.”

Delicious Tamales’ signature dish is made in San Antonio each day before being sent to the two Austin locations, where they are cooked and sold.

“It’s feeding everybody, you know, the tamales brings you together and it keeps you full. It’s even great for a snack. You can’t go wrong with eating,” Hernandez said, laughing.