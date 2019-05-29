Delays on I-35 expected for the weekend due to demolition of St. Johns Avenue Bridge

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Interstate 35 in Austin. (Nexstar File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Scheduled demolition on the St. Johns Avenue Bridge scheduled to begin Friday will cause a shift in traffic resulting in delays and closures on Interstate Highway 35, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

Starting Thursday at 9 p.m., the St. Johns Avenue Bridge will close for the next several months as crews demolish and reconstruct it as part of the I-35 from Rundberg Lane to US 290 project. A temporary walkway will be constructed for pedestrians and bicyclists to still be able to cross I-35 at St. Johns Avenue.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Texas Department of Transportation photo)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Texas Department of Transportation photo)

Drivers will be diverted to the I-35 frontage road until the reconstruction of the new bridge is complete. Anyone trying to get to St. Johns Avenue on the opposite side of I-35 will be forced to use the U-turns at US 290 and US-183.

The first phase of the bridge's demolition will begin Friday at 5 a.m. Traffic on I-35 between Rundberg Lane and US 290 will see major lane shifts as the northbound I-35 will be reduced to two lanes.

The northbound entrance ramp north of US 290 will be closed and the Rundberg Lane exit ramp will be closed. Southbound traffic on I-35 will also be reduced to two lanes and shifted east. The southbound entrance ramp at Rundberg Lane will be closed and the southbound US 183 to I-35 flyover will be closed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Texas Department of Transportation photo)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Texas Department of Transportation photo)

TxDot is encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes as major delays are expected. This is the first of three weekends planned in June for the bridge's demolition.