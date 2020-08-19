Del Valle resident claims winning scratch-off ticket worth $1 million

AUSTIN (KXAN) — 2020 isn’t looking so bad for one lucky Del Valle resident.

The Texas Lottery said Wednesday that a Del Valle resident claimed a winning scratch-off ticket worth $1 million.

The winning ticket was bought at Quick C-Store #2 at 9618 Menchaca Road.

The winner opted to stay anonymous, but Texas Lottery says this was the second of four prizes worth $1 million to be claimed.

Overall odds of winning any prize amount in that particular scratch-off ticket are one in 3.45, which includes break-even prizes, Texas Lottery says.

The lottery started in 1992 and has raised more than $31 billion in revenue for the state. $65 billion has been awarded in prizes to players.