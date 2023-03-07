Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 7, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A little over 24 hours after a Sunday service, Goodwill Baptist Church Senior Pastor Kelvin Austin got a late call that the building was on fire.

He didn’t know what to think at first and didn’t want to jump to conclusions.

Senior Pastor Kelvin Austin seen through charred rubble, outside of Goodwill Baptist Church. (KXAN photos/Tim Holcomb).

But on Tuesday morning, Austin Fire Department investigators concluded an “incendiary device” started the fire, causing $200,000 worth of damages, in total.

“[The fact that] someone would destroy a historical icon that’s been in this community as long as it has been… deeply heartbreaking,” Austin said.

Goodwill Baptist Church sits in what was formerly known as the Freedom Colony of Brackenridge. This is where slaves worked in labor camps and on plantations.

Austin said the church was founded by freed slaves nearly 120 years ago.

Fellowship hall burned by incendiary fire. (KXAN photos/Tim Holcomb).

There is smoke and water damage throughout the church into the sanctuary. On Tuesday, workers boarded up the building.

This story will be updated by multicultural reporter Jala Washington.