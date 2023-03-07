Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 7, 2023.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A little over 24 hours after a Sunday service, Goodwill Baptist Church Senior Pastor Kelvin Austin got a late call that the building was on fire.
He didn’t know what to think at first and didn’t want to jump to conclusions.
But on Tuesday morning, Austin Fire Department investigators concluded an “incendiary device” started the fire, causing $200,000 worth of damages, in total.
“[The fact that] someone would destroy a historical icon that’s been in this community as long as it has been… deeply heartbreaking,” Austin said.
Goodwill Baptist Church sits in what was formerly known as the Freedom Colony of Brackenridge. This is where slaves worked in labor camps and on plantations.
Austin said the church was founded by freed slaves nearly 120 years ago.
There is smoke and water damage throughout the church into the sanctuary. On Tuesday, workers boarded up the building.
This story will be updated by multicultural reporter Jala Washington.