AUSTIN (KXAN) — Deep Eddy Pool returned to its regular operational hours after undergoing repairs.

The pool is now open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with the shallow end opening at 10 a.m.

The City of Austin said these hours reflect a return to normal operational hours after the well pump and other mechanical issues were repaired.

For more information about Deep Eddy Pool, visit the city’s website.