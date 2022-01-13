Deep Eddy Pool reopens Thursday following repairs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just in time for some of the warmest days of the month, Deep Eddy Pool is reopening.

City workers had to repair the well pump and closed the pool on Jan. 4 to begin the project. Pool hours are from 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m.- 7 pm. Saturday and Sunday.

The shallow end of the pool is still closed, so it’s only open for lap swimming. The pool is also closed on the first Tuesday of every month.

With the upcoming weather pattern, it might be a good time to take a January swim. KXAN’s First Warning Weather team is forecasting high temperatures in the 70s both Thursday and Friday.

Barton Springs, Bartholomew, Big Stacy and Springwoods pools are all open. You can check the hours of each pool on the city’s website.