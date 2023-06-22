Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 22, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Deep Eddy Pool is closed all day Thursday for a deep clean due to storm debris from a Wednesday night storm.

The City of Austin said in a release that aquatic staff would clean the pool, repair the main well and tend to general maintenance.

The pool is expected to reopen Friday, weather permitting. Because of Thursday’s cleaning, the previously scheduled cleaning for Tuesday has been canceled.

For a list of city pool and splash pad locations, visit the City of Austin’s website.