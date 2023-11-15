AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ready to deck the halls ahead of the holiday season? A contest is aiming to bring Central Texans together with lights and a little friendly competition.

Braden Gilbert, the founder of Texas Christmas Light Decorators Contest, said his goal is to bring the community together through Christmas lights.

“Being here in Austin…in Central Texas, knowing that there are so many different neighborhoods and subsets that have beautiful Christmas lights displays, I figured that it would be a good opportunity to try and bring everyone together with a little bit of Christmas spirit,” Gilbert said.

The contest has three parts: house decorating, Christmas tree and gingerbread house.

The house decorating contest costs $25 to enter with categories of standard decorations and decorations timed with music. A map of houses will be available Dec. 8 for the public to view.

Contest details

Homes will be judged in three regions:

North, including the Leander, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Round Rock and Hutto areas

Central, including the Jollyville, Wells Branch, Pflugerville, North Austin, Steiner Ranch, Central Austin, Barton Creek and Manor areas

South, including the Lakeway, Bee Cave, Dripping Springs, Driftwood, Sunset Valley, South Austin, Manchaca and Buda areas

A grand prize winner will be picked in each region, according to contest organizers. Prizes include a gel blaster bundle and may include a gift card, which will be set at a later time.

Submissions for the Christmas tree and gingerbread house contests will be online with a $1 entry fee for each. The top 100 trees and gingerbread houses will be available for viewing online.

Gilbert said he is still looking for judges for each contest. They will be contacted closer to judging time with judgment sheets and information for scoring.

“If you think you got an eye for a really well-decorated gingerbread house or if you’re just that type of person who knows how to decorate a Christmas tree, we have a spot for you,” Gilbert said.

More entry information and details on judging positions can be viewed online.