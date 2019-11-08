Death row exonerees to deliver letter urging Gov. Abbott to stop execution of Rodney Reed

Death row exonerees speak on Nov. 8, 2019 after delivering letter to Gov. Greg Abbott urging him to halt Rodney Reed’s execution.(KXAN Photo: Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Death row exonerees are expected to deliver a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday, urging him to stop Rodney Reed’s execution.

Reed, who was convicted of the April 1996 rape and capital murder of Stacey Stites, is scheduled to be executed Nov. 20. But, he and many others have maintained he is innocent.

Exonerees Juan Melendez and Shujaa Graham will hand-deliver the letter to Gov. Abbott at noon on behalf of the organization Witness to Innocence, which is made up of exonerated survivors of death row. Melendez was exonerated in 2001 after 17 years on death row in Florida. Graham was exonerated in 1991 after three years on death row in California.

In the letter to Gov. Abbott, Witness to Innocence Executive Director Kirk Bloodsworth wrote, “I myself was the first person to be exonerated from a death sentence based on DNA evidence. It is unconscionable that we would execute a human being when DNA evidence is available that has not been tested.”

There have been 166 people in the U.S. who have been exonerated after wrongful convictions.

