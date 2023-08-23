AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Austin Police identified a man who was found dead earlier this month off East Ben White Boulevard in south Austin, according to a APD news release.

Shortly after midnight, Aug. 4, officers responded to the scene in the westbound service road of Ben White near Burleson Road, according to police. When police arrived, officers found a man with obvious trauma to the upper part of his body. It’s unclear if there was a weapon found at the scene at this time.

Police identified the man as Skylee Williams, 26, the release said.

According to police, the body was found by a woman, but it’s unclear what the relationship is between the two. The man’s body was found in a wooded area off the side of the road that is right next to Saint Peter Apostle Church. Police did not know if the man was homeless.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477.

It was not immediately clear what led to the incident, which remained under investigation by police Wednesday. Police said the death investigation is not considered a homicide at this time, the release said.