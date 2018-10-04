Deals and freebies for National Taco Day
AUSTIN (KXAN) — It's time to taco 'bout one of Austin's favorite holidays: National Taco Day. A number of local businesses and chains have special deals to celebrate Oct. 4.
Free
Fresa's
This local chain is offering a free breakfast taco from 8-10 a.m. at either its First Street or North Lamar location. People can either grab one of the "Favorite" or "Classic" options.
Taco Ranch
Taco Ranch's second location on 517 Martin Luther King Junior Blvd. is holding its grand opening on National Taco Day. It's offering free breakfast tacos to the first 100 people at both its locations.
Chuy's
Anyone who comes dressed as a taco and posts about it one Facebook on Thursday can get a free meal
Deals
Torchy's Tacos
Anyone who buys a taco on National Taco Day can have a chance to win a $300 gift card. Five customers at each of its locations will receive their order in a gold paper-lined basket and get the card.
Hula Hut
The island-themed restaurant at 3825 Lake Austin Blvd. has $5 Tubular and soft tacos until 5 p.m. on Friday
Fuzzy's
People can buy tacos for $1 all day
Taco Bell
The chain is offering a "National Taco Day Gift Set" of 4 tacos for $5
