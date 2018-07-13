Dealership staff helped woman shot in the head during shooting spree Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dealership staff help woman in her car after she was injured in shooting spree (Viewer Photo) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman is recovering in a hospital after being shot in the head on Wednesday afternoon by the man connected to a homicide and shooting spree, according to police.

The 33-year-old woman was driving on the northbound frontage road on I-35 South with her three children when 29-year-old Charles Curry drove by and shot her, police said.

“A car came in the lot, three children got out of the car and they were telling us that someone threw something at their mom’s car,” said Josh Vallejo, general manager at Dynamic Motors — the car dealership where the woman stopped.

Vallejo says his staff quickly called 911, police and ATCEMS responded and the woman was taken to the hospital.

“She saw her reflection on the window and she started to get nervous and she started to go into little bit of shock,” Vallejo remembered.

Dynamic Motors car detailer Brandon Salinas is still shaken up.

“I thought someone was shooting at me so I just decided to duck down because I mean my heart dropped and I was just like oh snap,” he said.

Salinas was confused and didn’t know what was going on.

“I was like what the heck is going on?” He asked himself. “That’s whenever one of the mechanics said, ‘Hey, did you hear the gunshots?’ And, I was like, ‘Yeah, a lady just got shot... and then I saw a suspect in a white SUV hauling ass across the freeway.”

The description of a white SUV along with surveillance video from Dynamic Motors would help police track the suspect and eventually result in Curry’s arrest at Post South Lamar Wednesday afternoon.

Curry is the suspect in the deadly shooting of 32-year-old Christian Meroney in a Post South Lamar Apartments hallway on Monday.

“I hope it doesn’t happen again and hopefully things get better for everybody,” said Vallejo. “Unfortunately, we do live in a world where things happen like this.”

The staff at Dynamic Motors tell KXAN they stopped by the hospital where the woman is recovering and say she’s doing much better.