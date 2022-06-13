AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS said it responded to 12 motorcycle incidents involving 14 people over the Republic of Texas Biker Rally weekend, according to a tweet Sunday.

Three of the 14 died at the scene, eight went to the hospital, one of them is in critical condition, and three refused treatment, ATCEMS said.

ATCEMS warned drivers to be aware of motorcyclists all the time, not just during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May, or during the ROT Rally.

ATCEMS told KXAN it did not know if the people involved in the crashes were in the Austin area for the rally.

The rally was held at Mere’s Reserve in Bastrop County this year after previous events at Circuit of the Americas and the Travis County Expo Center.