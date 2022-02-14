Deadly overnight crash on FM 973 near Austin airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A two-vehicle crash on FM 973 near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport early Monday morning turned deadly.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash took place just after midnight in the stretch of 2400 to 4537 FM 973. That’s approximately between Thyone Drive and Pearce Lane.

ATCEMS said there were at least two patients, and both were taken to the hospital after being declared a “trauma alert.” One had critical, life-threatening injuries, and the other had potentially serious injuries.

The crash was updated to be fatal later on Monday on the Austin-Travis County Traffic Report Page.