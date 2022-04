AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in south Austin Thursday night. At least one other vehicle was involved.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the collision took place at the intersection of West Slaughter Lane and South Congress Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

CPR was being done at the scene, but the crash turned fatal, according to the agency.

ATCEMS said to expect closures in the area while an investigation is being done.

No other information was released.